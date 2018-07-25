Clear

Store owner gets $1M for selling winning ticket

A sole winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, at Ernie's Liquors. The jackpot was up to a whopping $552 million.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

For one lucky person, this week just got a whole lot better.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery's verified Twitter feed.

The winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road, the tweet said. It's the sole winning ticket, according to Mega Millions. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

"I hope he does a lot of charity, and maybe take care of all the family members and relatives around him or her. Whoever the person is, I wish good luck to them," store owner Kewal Sachdev told CNN affiliate KRON.

The store stands to receive $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million -- was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events