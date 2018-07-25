Clear

Melania Trump will watch 'any channel she wants,' spokeswoman says

First lady Melania Trump will watch "any channel she wants," according to her spokeswoman in an apparent rebuke ...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First lady Melania Trump will watch "any channel she wants," according to her spokeswoman in an apparent rebuke to the report President Donald Trump was upset to find her Air Force One television tuned into CNN.

Scroll for more content...

East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN Wednesday everyone should be focusing on the issues the first lady is seeking to highlight, such as neonatal abstinence syndrome, rather than what television channel she's watching or a tape of her husband discussing a payout to a woman who claims to have had an extramarital affair with him.

"Did you know that every 15 minutes a baby is born with NAS? Maybe you'd like to talk about the 160,000 kids who skip school every day for fear of being bullied, or that 280,000 students are physically attacked in schools every month," Grisham said. "Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news."

The comment about which channel Melania Trump watches on television is a response to a New York Times story that indicated the President was upset that his wife had CNN playing on Air Force One when the two were traveling last week.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events