Senior dogs live out final days at shelter

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You've heard about overcrowding at metro Atlanta animal shelters, but now there are too many senior aged dogs dropped off and forced to live the final days of their lives in difficult conditions.

Animal lover Paul Ebbs rescued a pit bull named Louise from an abandoned building in Atlanta and brought her to the Fulton county animal shelter.

"She's had a bad life, she just has. Her teeth are absolutely ruined. We've had her to the vet and the teeth need to come out so she's going to be toothless which is okay she's an old girl," said Ebbs.

Ebbs works for lifeline animal project, which runs the shelter, and said Louise is one of many senior aged dogs here living in less than perfect conditions.

"Shelters are not a good place to be. I think these dogs deserve from a humane perspective to live on somebody's sofa."

There are no sanctuaries in the state of Georgia for older dogs so often they're dropped off at shelters to live out their final days.

"I recommend that if you adopt a dog, you adopt it forever," said Karen Hirsh.

Lifeline spokesperson Karen Hirsch said they work closely with foster groups in the area to find better living conditions for their elderly dogs, but they can't find homes for all of them. they're hoping pet lovers will come to their rescue.

"You don't have to take them out on walks every day. They're a little easier to care for in terms of energy level and they basically want to lay around and be loved."

If you decide to foster an older dog lifeline animal project will take care of all medical expenses. and if you adopt they often waive adoption fees.

After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
