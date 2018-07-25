Increase in overdoses reported in Flint due to 'bad batch' of heroin

Local officials say an increase in overdoses this week may be the result of a "bad batch" of heroin.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said there were at least eight known overdoses Monday on Flint's east side. There have been 16 total overdoses in the last two days, according to Pickell.

First responders used Narcan to revive all of the drug users. Their conditions are unknown, but Pickell said no one died.

Pickell said the overdoses could be due to an increased dosage of fentanyl in the cutting process of the heroin. Fentanyl is a narcotic that can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with other substances.

Pickell is calling for local officials to change the way they handle drug addicts. He said instead of charging them with a crime, they should be mandated into addiction treatment.

