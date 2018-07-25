Clear

Increase in overdoses reported in Flint due to 'bad batch' of heroin

Increase in overdoses reported in Flint due to 'bad batch' of heroin

Local officials say an increase in overdoses this week may be the result of a "bad batch" of heroin.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said there were at least eight known overdoses Monday on Flint's east side. There have been 16 total overdoses in the last two days, according to Pickell.

First responders used Narcan to revive all of the drug users. Their conditions are unknown, but Pickell said no one died.

Pickell said the overdoses could be due to an increased dosage of fentanyl in the cutting process of the heroin. Fentanyl is a narcotic that can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with other substances.

Pickell is calling for local officials to change the way they handle drug addicts. He said instead of charging them with a crime, they should be mandated into addiction treatment.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
