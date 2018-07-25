Local airports begin coordinating flight for Super Bowl LII

On a normal day you'll find jets coming and going out of DeKalb Peachtree Airport or PDK.

Scroll for more content...

Even little fans know why planes are cool.

"You can fly to different places in a less amount of time than a car," says Daniel Escalante, who often watches planes fly by.

That's why NFL and FAA estimate 1,100 aircraft will fly into the Atlanta area for Super Bowl 53 in February.

"That'll be good. That's good for the community, good for the city, good for everybody," says Chris Hayes.

Coordinating all the planes includes Hartsfield-Jackson and all airports in a 90 nautical mile radius.

Hartsfield has 34 working groups focused on Super Bowl 53 airport operations.

Monthly meetings have been happening with some private aviation companies, the NFL, and Atlanta Super Bowl host committee since January.

One pilot tells CBS46 air traffic controllers will be extra busy.

(sot John Green/private pilot)

"So it's their job to make sure all that traffic is safely spaced out," says private pilot John Green. "It's going to be a challenge, but other cities can do it and we have the most advanced airport in the world I think."

If you are more interested in watching planes than watching a game, PDK might be the place for the big show.

"This being the second busiest airport in Georgia it's going to get pretty packed. It's going to look like I-285 at rush hour."