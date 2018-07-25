Clear

Man who jumped on hood of wife's car before shooting her arrested for murder

A 32-year-old convicted felon is behind bars after he jumped onto the hood of his wife's car as she drove away and then shot her in the neck, killing her.

Ray Farria faces multiple charges, including second degree murder, obstruction of justice, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials say Farria was in an argument with his 31-year-old wife of 10 years around 2 p.m. on July 24 when she got behind the wheel of her red Nissan Maxima and began to drive away.

Farria jumped onto the hood of the car, and his wife stopped her vehicle at the intersection of Manhattan and Lake Tahoe Boulevards.

Farria then climbed down off of the car's hood and opened fire, striking his wife in the neck.

Emergency crews rushed her to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Farria was arrested at the scene.

After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
