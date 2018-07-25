Clear

Drunk 14-year-old rescued from a cliff

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A San Diego teenager was rescued after being found drunk on the beach at Sunset Cliffs.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the 14-year-old was found around 2:45 at No Surf Beach.

Lifeguards and firefighters both performed the rescue. According to crews on scene, the teenager was unable to walk.

At this time, it's unclear what exactly led up to the teen being located. The teenager was released to her father.

A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.
