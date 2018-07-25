Clear

James Corden was briefly a Backstreet Boy

James Corden had a very short stint as a boy band-turned-man band member.In a spoof broadcast on "The Late Lat...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

James Corden had a very short stint as a boy band-turned-man band member.

Scroll for more content...

In a spoof broadcast on "The Late Late Show" Tuesday, Corden performed with the Backstreet Boys during one of group's Las Vegas residency shows and told member Brian Littrell that he was taking his place in the band.

Corden even got them to rename their hit 1999 single "Larger Than Life" to "Late Late-r Than Life."

"How hard is it? What is being a Backstreet Boy?" Corden joked in the segment. "It's wearing a fedora and dancing on some tarmac. I think I got it."

Related: James Corden takes on the #WhoBitBeyonce mystery with Helen Hunt

Corden hit the stage with Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, but quickly realized he's better suited to his late-night hosting gig.

After performing one song, Corden told the crowd he was exhausted and said, "I quit."

We're pretty sure the Backstreet Boys want it that way.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events