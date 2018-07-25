James Corden had a very short stint as a boy band-turned-man band member.
In a spoof broadcast on "The Late Late Show" Tuesday, Corden performed with the Backstreet Boys during one of group's Las Vegas residency shows and told member Brian Littrell that he was taking his place in the band.
Corden even got them to rename their hit 1999 single "Larger Than Life" to "Late Late-r Than Life."
"How hard is it? What is being a Backstreet Boy?" Corden joked in the segment. "It's wearing a fedora and dancing on some tarmac. I think I got it."
Related: James Corden takes on the #WhoBitBeyonce mystery with Helen Hunt
Corden hit the stage with Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, but quickly realized he's better suited to his late-night hosting gig.
After performing one song, Corden told the crowd he was exhausted and said, "I quit."
We're pretty sure the Backstreet Boys want it that way.
Related Content
- James Corden was briefly a Backstreet Boy
- James Corden and wife welcome third child
- James Corden has a bad case of pre-Grammy nerves
- James Corden takes on the #WhoBitBeyonce mystery with Helen Hunt
- Backstreet Boys add new member for classic hit
- Los Backstreet Boys piden que no les rompas el corazón en su nuevo sencillo
- Lord briefly resigns from the British government for being late
- James Lovell Fast Facts
- James Comey Fast Facts
- James Comey, political animal