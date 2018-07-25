Clear

Dr. Jill Biden, wounded vets to stop in St. Louis as part of walk to NYC

Wounded veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom will be joining forces with former Second Lady Dr. Jil...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wounded veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom will be joining forces with former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The veterans are walking 1,000 miles across the country to raise money for wounded veterans. They are resting in St. Louis Tuesday night before the next leg of their journey.

"It is important that every single veteran knows that we are doing this for every one of them," said Cpl. Frankie Perez from the Army National Guard.

The group will be joined by Biden for the leg of the route from St. Louis to East St. Louis.

In total, the team will visit 68 cities. The walk ends September 6 at the World Trade Center Memorial in New York City.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events