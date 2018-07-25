Clear

Honolulu Police Officer arrested and charged with 16 offenses

A Honolulu Police Officer is arrested and charged with 16 offenses.41-year-old Ryan Konishi is also accused of...

A Honolulu Police Officer is arrested and charged with 16 offenses.

41-year-old Ryan Konishi is also accused of abuse of a family member and terroristic threatening.

HPD says Konishi is a seven year veteran assigned to District 6 in Waikiki.

He was released after posting $28,000 bail.

Konishi's police powers have been removed while the investigation continues.

A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.
