Man wanted for deadly hit-and-run arrested in Pennsylvania

Markquise Deshawn Wallace, 26, has been arrested in Philadelphia PA. on Tuesday, July 24 without incident according to officials.
Pensacola Police were looking for Wallace after they say he was speeding when he ran a red light and struck and killed Neariaah Williams and 28-year-old Nephateria Williams.
Authorities say Wallace had been staying with a relative for approximately one month at the time of his capture. Officials will begin extradition proceedings as soon as possible to have Wallace returned to Pensacola.
Mayor Ashton Hayward said "I applaud the tireless efforts by Pensacola Police Detectives, the United States Marshalls, and the people of Pensacola who all worked together to solve this crime, and to ultimately capture Wallace."
