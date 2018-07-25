Clear

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Program Well Behind Others States, Experts Say

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Arkansas voters took the step to legalize medical marijuana in the November 2016 election, the Natural State was hailed as an outlier for being the first state in the Southeast U.S. to take such a bold step.

Today, with Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and other surrounding states moving with medical marijuana programs or early stage plans and ballot initiatives to legalize pot, Arkansas is now an example of a "red state" facing marijuana implementation problems with some officials in charge of the process on record as being opposed to the use of marijuana in any capacity.

After several months of litigation postponed Arkansas' entry into the legal pot business, some industry observers suggest Arkansas lawmakers have intentionally thwarted the will of voters by handicapping legislation approved by the 91st General Assembly in the 2017 regular session.

