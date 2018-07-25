Firefighters build bench for neighbors at Charlotte bus stop

After watching their neighbors stand outside the fire station time after time, Charlotte fire fighters had enough.
So they built a bench.
The Charlotte Fire Department posted Station 13-A's sweet story to Facebook on Wednesday.
Using their own money, the crew built a bench so their neighbors could sit while waiting for the bus.
"That's a fine looking bench," the department said on Facebook.
The public seems to agree as the post got more than 500 reactions and more than 100 shares in just a few hours
