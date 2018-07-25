Bridge concrete chunk fell from is safe, city officials say after 'freak accident' killed businesswoman

St. Louis City officials say a bridge where a car knocked a concrete chunk onto Forest Park Parkway below, killing a woman, is safe.

St. Louis businesswoman Jan Torrisi-Mokwa, the wife of former police chief Joe Mokwa, was killed when then concrete fell off the Union/Lindell overpass and on to the car she was in. The concrete fell when a 22-year-old driver lost control of her car while trying to turn on Lindell. She then hit a light pole and a concrete barrier.

According to Todd Waeltermann, the Director of Operations in St. Louis City, the bridge is inspected annually. Waeltermann said what happened was a freak accident.

Cracks on the bridge are clearly visible but Waeltermann said loose concrete is chiseled off, and despite how it may look, it doesn't pose a risk.

"The bridge is safe, nothing is going to fall down unless some crazy act happens. It is not going to fall down. My family is going to use the bridge. I have no fear of it," said Waeltermann. "I've been around 30 years, I've seen this stuff, it is a safe bridge."

The reason why the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and knocked off part of the concrete fence is still under investigation.