St. Louis City officials say a bridge where a car knocked a concrete chunk onto Forest Park Parkway below, killing a woman, is safe.
St. Louis businesswoman Jan Torrisi-Mokwa, the wife of former police chief Joe Mokwa, was killed when then concrete fell off the Union/Lindell overpass and on to the car she was in. The concrete fell when a 22-year-old driver lost control of her car while trying to turn on Lindell. She then hit a light pole and a concrete barrier.
According to Todd Waeltermann, the Director of Operations in St. Louis City, the bridge is inspected annually. Waeltermann said what happened was a freak accident.
Cracks on the bridge are clearly visible but Waeltermann said loose concrete is chiseled off, and despite how it may look, it doesn't pose a risk.
"The bridge is safe, nothing is going to fall down unless some crazy act happens. It is not going to fall down. My family is going to use the bridge. I have no fear of it," said Waeltermann. "I've been around 30 years, I've seen this stuff, it is a safe bridge."
The reason why the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and knocked off part of the concrete fence is still under investigation.
Related Content
- Bridge concrete chunk fell from is safe, city officials say after 'freak accident' killed businesswoman
- Woman injured when chunk of concrete flies into truck window
- Man dies after freak fishing accident
- This water gun can cut through concrete
- Super Bowl LII weather forecast: Freaking freezing
- Amazon is responsible for a huge chunk of the Trump rally
- Marine killed in parachute accident
- Can the building industry break its addiction to concrete?
- Car struck by falling concrete in deadly crash
- GE's 'black box' mystery is freaking Wall Street out