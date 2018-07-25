Clear

Bridge concrete chunk fell from is safe, city officials say after 'freak accident' killed businesswoman

St. Louis City officials say a bridge where a car knocked a concrete chunk onto Forest Park Parkway below, killing a ...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

St. Louis City officials say a bridge where a car knocked a concrete chunk onto Forest Park Parkway below, killing a woman, is safe.

Scroll for more content...

St. Louis businesswoman Jan Torrisi-Mokwa, the wife of former police chief Joe Mokwa, was killed when then concrete fell off the Union/Lindell overpass and on to the car she was in. The concrete fell when a 22-year-old driver lost control of her car while trying to turn on Lindell. She then hit a light pole and a concrete barrier.

According to Todd Waeltermann, the Director of Operations in St. Louis City, the bridge is inspected annually. Waeltermann said what happened was a freak accident.

Cracks on the bridge are clearly visible but Waeltermann said loose concrete is chiseled off, and despite how it may look, it doesn't pose a risk.

"The bridge is safe, nothing is going to fall down unless some crazy act happens. It is not going to fall down. My family is going to use the bridge. I have no fear of it," said Waeltermann. "I've been around 30 years, I've seen this stuff, it is a safe bridge."

The reason why the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and knocked off part of the concrete fence is still under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events