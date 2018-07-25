Clear
Enormous sink hole swallows 2 cars, one fire truck

A giant sinkhole swallowed two vehicles and a fire truck near Hanover, El Paso County officials said.It happen...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 5:53 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A giant sinkhole swallowed two vehicles and a fire truck near Hanover, El Paso County officials said.

It happened on Old Pueblo Road near Birdsall Road, prompting a road closure that remained in effect Tuesday afternoon.

Two Hanover firefighters and one civilian driver were seriously injured. Officials said road crews are assessing the damage before cleanup.

A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.
