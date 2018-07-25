Enormous sink hole swallows 2 cars, one fire truck

A giant sinkhole swallowed two vehicles and a fire truck near Hanover, El Paso County officials said.
It happened on Old Pueblo Road near Birdsall Road, prompting a road closure that remained in effect Tuesday afternoon.
Two Hanover firefighters and one civilian driver were seriously injured. Officials said road crews are assessing the damage before cleanup.
