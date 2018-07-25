Trump and top European leader agree to work toward zero tariffs

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating tariffs and barriers on trade, reducing tensions for now in a brewing trade war.
Trump said both sides agreed to halt for now tariffs that threatened to devolve into a trade war as negotiations proceed.
"This was a very big day for free and fair trade," the President said.
