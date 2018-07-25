Renewed push on for tax incentives to woo filmmakers to Missouri

Hollywood, Netflix and others are making stars and big money off of Missouri. But the state is getting cut out of the profits because the majority of the movies and shows are being filmed elsewhere.

"In Missouri, there have been films shot, Gone Girl in Cape Girardeau and it brought a lot of money to the area," said Joe Ward, Tourism Director for St. Charles.

Ward has gone to Los Angeles to woo filmmakers to Missouri but specifically St. Charles.

"Main Street in particular is basically a movie set if you think about it," said Ward. "Filmmakers come by the Missouri booth and the first thing they ask is what is the status on your incentives?"

Shows like Netflix's Ozark and HBO's Sharm Objects are set in Missouri but both are filmed in Georgia.

Georgia offers millions in tax incentives to film companies but they also say they bring in billions in jobs and tourism dollars.

Gone Girl was the last movie filmed in Missouri to get the state's tax credits. The incentives expired after that year.

Jon Alexander is a local filmmaker and he's worked on some commercials in the area but would love the opportunity to work on bigger projects.

"It's kind of disappointing because Missouri and St. Louis have a lot beautiful places that can pass for a lot of places and tell a lot of stories," said Alexander.

Republican State Rep. Kathryn Swan of Cape Girardeau has introduced a bill bringing back incentives.

It would reward tax credits for expenses based on how much of the film was produced in the state. But it stalled.

The Missouri Film Office says despite no incentives, Missouri is still landing some big projects including commercials from Sprint and Volkswagon. There were 181 projects filmed in Missouri in 2017, a number that continues to rise year to year.

"The Missouri Film Office works with community leaders across the state to maintain support for the state's marketing efforts and assistance to keep its database updated for the film industry. This kind of collaboration will continue to be an important part of promoting Missouri for film projects," said a spokesperson.