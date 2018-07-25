Facebook ad sales, user numbers grow despite data scandal -- just not enough

Clear
Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 5:52 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook's ad sales and user numbers continue growing despite ongoing fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, but not quite enough to appease investors.

Facebook's revenue hit $13.2 billion for the quarter, up 42% from the same period a year prior. But the figure fell short of Wall Street estimates, driving the stock down as much as 9% in after hours trading Wednesday.

The company's second quarter earnings results offer the the clearest glimpse yet into how the Cambridge Analytica debacle impacted the business. News that the data firm accessed information from as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission broke in the final weeks of the first quarter.

Facebook added 22 million daily active users globally during the quarter amid the onslaught of bad press, user outrage and regulatory scrutiny. However, the number of daily users in the United States and Canada remained flat compared to the previous quarter.

In Europe, Facebook actually lost daily active users amid the rollout of sweeping new data protection regulations there. Facebook had 279 million daily users in the region in the second quarter, down from 282 million in the prior quarter.

