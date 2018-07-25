Clear
Retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium now complete

The final stage of the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz stadium is complete.CBS46 got a chance to go up on th...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 5:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The final stage of the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz stadium is complete.

CBS46 got a chance to go up on the roof to see for ourselves first hand. We saw the retractable roof open and close in twelve minutes.

A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.
