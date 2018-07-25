Retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium now complete

The final stage of the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz stadium is complete.
CBS46 got a chance to go up on the roof to see for ourselves first hand. We saw the retractable roof open and close in twelve minutes.
