Montana Highway Patrol has fun with "Lip Sync Challenge"

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 5:50 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There's been a wave of videos shared on Facebook in recent weeks featuring law enforcement officers participating in what is known as the Lip Sync Challenge.

Some of their videos have gone viral, like the one showing the officers from the police department in Norfolk, Virginia, performing to "Uptown Funk," which has garnered more than 71 million views since it was posted on Facebook on July 9th.

Now the trend has arrived in Montana, with the Montana Highway Patrol posting a video of troopers lip-syncing, dancing, and sporting wigs to One Direction's hit song "What Makes You Beautiful."

The video was posted late Wednesday morning, and has already racked up more than 60,000 views.

In the post, the MHP challenged the Great Falls Police Department to participate in the challenge.

The GFPD responded: "Well played Montana Highway Patrol, well played. Challenge accepted! This will be hard to top but we will give it our best shot. GFPD lip sync video coming soon."

