How you can help Typhoon Mangkhut recovery efforts

Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Typhoon Ompong, cut a swath of destruction across Guam, the Marshall Isla...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 4:25 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 4:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Typhoon Ompong, cut a swath of destruction across Guam, the Marshall Islands, the Philippines and China.

Aid groups are responding. You can support their efforts by clicking on the "Take Action" button below.

The typhoon became the most powerful storm of 2018 just before slamming into the Philippines, with catastrophic results. More than 60 people have died and dozens are still missing, primarily in the north of the country where massive landslides destroyed hundreds of homes.

Maghkut plowed across the South China Sea and made landfall in China's Guangdong province. It has ripped off roofs and shattered windows in Hong Kong, injuring almost 400 people.

More than 3 million residents evacuated towns and cities in Mangkhut's path.

