Museum Day: Free admission to nearly 1,500 US museums

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Learning something new seems like the perfect way to usher in autumn.

The fall equinox takes place on Saturday, September 22. It's also Museum Day in the United States.

Nearly 1,500 US museums are participating in Smithsonian magazine's Museum Day, when institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer free admission to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.

Museum goers can download tickets for participating museums online by visiting Smithsonian magazine's website. Tickets provide free admission for two people, and they can be downloaded through 3 p.m. on September 22.

Most of the Smithsonian Institution's 19 properties offer free entry every day, but the event clears the path to free admission to more than 1,400 additional museums across the country.

And at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York -- where there's usually a charge -- Museum Day ticket holders get in free.

Smaller art museums, historic homes, lighthouses, forts and more are all among the wide range of institutions participating in the fee-free day.

Museum-goers are only allowed to download one ticket per email address. "Choose wisely! There are no takebacks," Smithsonian magazine's website cautions.

Certain museums may also require printouts of the downloaded tickets. Look for an asterisk under the museum address with the note, "*Printed ticket required."

Check out a diverse sampling of participating museums in the gallery above.

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
