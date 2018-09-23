Clear

Dolly Parton is a one-woman 'Schoolhouse Rock' on her song about women's right to vote

For her latest song, Dolly Parton turned the story of women receiving the right to vote in the US into music...

For her latest song, Dolly Parton turned the story of women receiving the right to vote in the US into music for an album about the Amendments.

Parton is just one of the artists featured on 27: The Most Perfect Album, from the podcast "More Perfect." On her track, "19th Amendment," Parton opens with a monologue about women's suffrage and sings about women fighting for their rights.

"First they said we couldn't dance and said we couldn't drink/And unless a man allowed it, they said we couldn't think/They said we couldn't speak till we were spoken to/Well there was just so much back then we weren't allowed to do," she sings.

The 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, was ratified in August 18, 1920, more than 70 years after the women's rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York.

Today, women make up a majority of voters, outvoting men in every presidential election since at least 1964, according to data from the Center for American Women and Politics. In 2016, 73.7 million women reported voting, compared to 63.8 million men.

Correction: This story incorrectly identified the podcast which produced the album on which Dolly Parton's song appears. It is "More Perfect."

