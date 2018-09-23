Clear

Trump confident about Kavanaugh confirmation

President Donald Trump said he is confident that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed, despite the sexual assault allegation leveled against him. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An attorney for Christine Blasey Ford said Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is unnecessarily rushing toward a hearing by pushing for her to testify about her allegation of sexual assault against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Ford has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's choice for the nation's highest court, of sexually assaulting her at a party during their teenage years. Kavanaugh has denied the charges.

Grassley has set a hearing for Monday for both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify about the incident.

"The rush to a hearing is unnecessary, and contrary to the Committee discovering the truth," said Lisa Banks, Ford's attorney, in a statement to CNN.

Banks added that Ford has been "thrust into the spotlight" and isn't able to go home because she's receiving threats to her and her family's safety.

"She continues to believe that a full non-partisan investigation of this matter is needed and she is willing to cooperate with the Committee," Banks said. "However, the Committee's stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation; there are multiple witnesses whose names have appeared publicly and should be included in any proceeding."

The Washington Post was first to report on the statement.

After coming forward on Sunday against Kavanaugh, Ford indicated through her attorney on Monday that she would be willing to testify before Congress.

Grassley announced later that he would convene a hearing with both Ford and Kavanaugh, who has denied her allegations, on the coming Monday. Ford's attorneys said Tuesday that she did not want to testify without an FBI investigation into the matter first, a call that Grassley rebuffed.

He said on Wednesday that he did not believe an FBI investigation would be appropriate and that he would focus on encouraging Ford to speak with the committee in some form.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.


