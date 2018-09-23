MP and popstar Bobi Wine 'safely at home with family and friends'

Robert Kyagulanyi, the Ugandan parliamentarian and pop star popularly known as Bobi Wine, returned to Uganda Thursday, where he is set to face charges of treason.
"Bobi Wine has arrived back. His brother Eddie has been detained," Kyagulanyi's lawyer, Nicolas Opiyo, confirmed to CNN on Thursday.
Kampala police confirmed that two of his brothers were among more than a dozen people detained attempting to get to the airport to welcome Wine.
"The arrested include Eddie Yawe, one Bobi Wine's bigger brothers, the youngest brother," and members of Wine's Fire Base Entertainment group, deputy police spokesman Luke Oweyesigire said.
In line with a statement released Wednesday, the Ugandan Police Force escorted Wine from Entebbe International Airport to his home in a convoy of police and military vehicles Thursday.
One of his supporters was seen shouting "He is back! People power!" as the convoy passed.
Supporters of Bobi Wine celebrated his return by gathering outside his home and decorating the area with balloons.
They also put up posters of Wine as they awaited his return.
The head of Uganda's Media Center thanked Wine for "cooperating with law enforcement officers at Entebbe airport who provided him with a chauffeur driven car, escorts and traffic clearance."
Bobi Wine "is safely in his home with family and friends in Magere," Ofwono Opondo P'Odel said on Twitter.
