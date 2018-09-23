It hasn't even been officially announced, but that hasn't stopped the "Misery" over Maroon 5 possibly headlining the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in music-rich Atlanta.
Variety reports, citing multiple sources, the band is set to be the big act for the NFL's biggest game, set for February 3.
Arts and entertainment
Atlanta
Business, economy and trade
Company activities and management
Continents and regions
Financial performance and reports
Financial results
Football (American)
Football (American) events
Georgia
Maroon 5
Music
Music and dance
Music groups and artists
Musical groups
NFL
North America
Southeastern United States
Sports and recreation
Sports events
Sports organizations and teams
Super Bowl
The Americas
United States
The NFL released a statement punting on that.
"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," a league rep said. "We are continuing to work with (longtime sponsor) Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."
But it was enough for Twitter to work itself in a tizzy.
People wondered why in Atlanta -- where, to quote uber-producer Jermaine Dupri's song "Welcome to Atlanta," "all the playas play" -- a choice with local ties hadn't been made.
"Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl," tweeted sports analyst Jake Reuse.
Super Bowl coming to Atlanta? Get Outkast!!
After all, the ATL is the city that birthed Southern fried hip hop.
One of its most famous ambassadors even had something to say about the reported Maroon 5 choice.
"Excuse me say what!?" rapper and Atlanta native Ludacris wrote in a caption of a photo he posted on Instagram of himself wearing an Atlanta Falcons jersey.
Should we take that to mean: Move Maroon 5, get out da way?
Related Content
- Fans are upset over Maroon 5 Super Bowl halftime show report
- Here for the super bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake
- Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime
- Confident Patriots Fan Gets Tattoo A Week Before Super Bowl
- Confident Patriots Fan Gets Tattoo A Week Before Super Bowl
- Eagles fans decorate loved ones' graves after Super Bowl victory
- Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia streets for Super Bowl parade
- Pink defends Super Bowl performance
- Belichick, Brady going for Patriots' 6th Super Bowl win as Eagles seek upset
- 'Black Panther' premiere has fans super excited