Clear

Boy band BTS to become first K-Pop group to address the United Nations

Korean boy band BTS will make history this week as the first ever K-Pop group to speak at the United Nations...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 8:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 8:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Korean boy band BTS will make history this week as the first ever K-Pop group to speak at the United Nations.

The septet will deliver a three-minute speech during the launch ceremony of UNICEF's global partnership Generation Unlimited at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a representative confirmed to CNN.

Arts and entertainment

Government organizations - Intl

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Pop music

UNICEF

United Nations

Government and public administration

Political donations and fundraising

Politics

Music groups and artists

In attendance will be diplomats and leaders including South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook.

Formed in 2013, BTS is one of the most popular Korean bands in the world, with more than 13.3 million followers on Instagram.

In August, the group broke Taylor Swift's YouTube record for biggest music video debut, with more than 45 million views of "Idol" in its first 24 hours.

In May, the album "Love Yourself: Tear" became the first from a K-Pop group to top the US Billboard 200 chart, earning BTS the congratulations of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.

The group previously worked with the UN on awareness and fundraising campaigns. In 2017, BTS joined with the Korean Committee for UNICEF to establish Love Myself, which works with UNICEF's global #ENDviolence against violence toward youth.

Sales from the band's album of the same name go toward the campaign, which has raised more than $1 million, according to its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events