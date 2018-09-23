'Veronica Mars' revival coming to Hulu

Good news, Marshmallows: "Veronica Mars" is coming back.

Kristen Bell broke the news Thursday that Hulu is reviving the series that made her a star.

"BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations!," Bell tweeted along with a video of herself. "A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we're still friends after I taser you."

The announcement comes coupled with news that Hulu will be streaming all the old episodes of the now cult-classic show that originally ran from 2004 to 2007.

The series centered around Veronica Mars (played by Bell), a teen who worked as a private investigator under the guidance of her detective father.

In 2013, Bell and series creator Rob Thomas turned to Kickstarter seeking support to get a "Veronica Mars" movie made.

They hit their goal of $2 million in less than half a day and went on to bring in more than $5 million from fans eager to revisit the life of Mars.

The film was released in 2014.

Bell will star in the new "Veronica Mars" when it returns as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2019, alongside upcoming originals "Ramy," "Shrill," "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Catch-22."

"Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry," according to a press release for the show. "After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach."

There will be eight episodes of the one-hour drama from Warner Bros. Television, which is owned by CNN's parent company.