As the Carolinas' swollen rivers crest, their "polluted floodwaters" are dumping out into the Atlantic, visibly discoloring the water offshore, federal experts have noted.
It was estimated that Hurricane Florence would drop more than 10 trillion gallons in North Carolina alone. Now, that water is making its way through inland waterways and carrying sediment and debris slowly out into the Atlantic.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Floods and flooding
Hurricane Florence
Hurricanes
Natural disasters
Severe weather
Tropical storms
Weather
"Here you can see that the Pamlico Sound is particularly dirty," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday in a tweet, citing satellite images. The water has grown noticeably darker in recent days.
Along with sediment, floodwaters also might pick up sewage and chemicals, along with livestock waste from breached hog lagoons. North Carolina officials have gotten reports of breaches.
Related Content
- This satellite image shows Florence's floodwaters polluting the Atlantic
- Satellite images show missile plant construction
- Stunning satellite image shows Northern Lights over the Great Lakes
- Satellite images show craters at alleged Syrian chemical weapons facilities
- Satellite images show destruction caused by Guatemala's Fuego Volcano
- Video shows floodwater fill garage
- Trump's image rehabilitation show
- These satellite images show how lava has seared neighborhoods in Hawaii
- Satellite images show Cape Town's dwindling reservoir as the city slowly runs out of water
- Air pollution is making us dumber, study shows