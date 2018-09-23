Clear

John Bolton: US is going on the offensive against cyberattacks

The White House issued a warning to foreign adversaries Thursday that offensive cyber operations are now a p...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 9:06 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 9:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The White House issued a warning to foreign adversaries Thursday that offensive cyber operations are now a part of the US defense arsenal.

Unveiling a new cyberstrategy that administration officials say places the US on a greater offensive stance against threats, national security adviser John Bolton put would-be attackers on notice. He warned adversaries the US was ready, willing and now able to respond to threats.

Continents and regions

John Bolton

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Cyber attacks

Digital crime

Digital security

Technology

Unrest, conflicts and war

RELATED: US military given more authority to launch preventative cyberattacks

"For any nation that's taking cyber activity against the United States, they should expect ... we will respond offensively as well as defensively," he said, though he declined to specify how the US might respond to individual actions.

"We're going to do a lot of things offensively," Bolton told reporters at the White House.

The announcement of the new strategy comes weeks ahead of key midterm elections, which US officials say could be subject to foreign influence. An investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is still underway.

The new cyberstrategy, Bolton said, extends beyond countering Russia. He said efforts to steal information and compromise US infrastructure would be met with a response. He said countries like Iran, China and North Korea have made efforts that need to be countered.

A centerpiece is the replacement of an Obama-era presidential directive that required consultation among different national security agencies before a US-led cyberattack could be launched. The new measure allows for offensive cyber operations against malign foreign actors without such consultation. The provision went into effect several weeks ago.

Bolton appeared to take veiled shots at the previous administration, saying the US would no longer act only in defense.

"I think it's important for people to understand: We're not just on defense," he said, adding later: "We are going to do a lot of things offensively. Our adversaries need to know that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events