Noah Cyrus selling tears after Lil Xan breakup for $12,000

Of course it's a publicity stunt, but you have to admit it's unique.Ahead of her new EP titled "Good ...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 1:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Of course it's a publicity stunt, but you have to admit it's unique.

Ahead of her new EP titled "Good Cry," singer Noah Cyrus is selling some of her tears.

Celebrities

Noah Cyrus

But there's a limited time to grab that bottle of tears for a mere $12,000.

Cyrus, 18, put the supposed results of her emotions up for sale for 48 hours on the site for Pizzaslime, a clothing line with which is she is collaborating.

"This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness," says the description of the bottle that comes with a dropper. "Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f***ing weird if you drank someone else's tears."

There's also an assortment of other Cyrus-related merchandise including hoodies that say "Noah Cyrus sucks" and a "Noah Cyrus tears" mug that can be obtained for much cheaper than her tears ($10).

The assumption is that said tears are connected to the singer's recent public split with rapper Lil Xan.

The pair reportedly had only started dating in August when their breakup played out on social media this month with accusations of cheating and -- naturally -- some tearful video.

Cyrus recently posted a clip on Instagram to promote her new EP -- which she said was aptly named.

"Well... due to the circumstances i think i named this EP appropriately," a caption says. "Good cry coming sept. 21 #GoodCryEP."

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
