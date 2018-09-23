Melania Trump's spokeswoman reprimanded for Hatch Act violation

Stephanie Grisham, communications director for first lady Melania Trump, was issued a warning letter from the Office of the Special Counsel for violating the Hatch Act in July when she tweeted in acknowledgment of her third-year anniversary working for Trump.

The Hatch Act prohibits White House officials from advocating for or against candidates.

Prior to the White House, Grisham worked on Trump's presidential campaign. She had tweeted: "Three years ago today I listened to my gut & joined the Trump team in #PHX...& life has never been the same. So proud to work for both @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS. #MAGA," she tweeted.

It was flagged by a political watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which filed a complaint with the Office of the Special Counsel, an independent investigative agency. CREW complained that Grisham was engaging in prohibited political activity when she tweeted the Trump campaign slogan, "MAGA."

Reached for comment about the ruling, Grisham tells CNN she firmly stands by the sentiments in her tweet.

"Since Day 1, I've been proud to work for this President, this first lady, and this administration," she said.

Grisham, whose tweet also included a throwback photo of a 2015 Trump campaign rally, was issued a warning letter from the Office of the Special Counsel which stated she should not engage in the future in any "prohibited political activity" from her official Twitter account.

With this ruling Grisham joins her administration colleagues, White House director of social media Dan Scavino, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who have all previously been subject to CREW complaint for Hatch Act violations.