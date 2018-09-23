Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 8:44 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 8:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Over the last week, President Trump had been measured in his response to the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Today, he unleashed on her.

-- People have criticized Joe Biden's handling of Anita Hill's hearing in 1991, saying he didn't understand the importance of women coming forward. Biden says he thinks he got it.

-- A 3-day-old and two other infants were stabbed at a New York in-home day care center.

-- At least 126 people have died in a ferry accident on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May is demanding "respect" from the EU after a humiliating summit.

-- Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died after a period of illness. He was 61.

-- The woman who killed three people at a Rite Aid distribution center was a disgruntled worker.

-- Credit freezes are now free. Here's why you might want one.

-- After a decades-long mystery, scientists have identified the world's oldest known animal.

-- Being a tourist can be expensive, but in Venice, even sitting down could soon cost you dearly.

-- Contact lens wearers, beware. Researchers have discovered an ongoing outbreak of a rare eye infection.

-- Rihanna just keeps adding more work, work, work to her plate.

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
