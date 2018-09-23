Clear

Ego Nwodim is the newest 'SNL' cast member

"Saturday Night Liv...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 8:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 8:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Saturday Night Live" has added a new cast member.

NBC announced Friday that comedienne Ego Nwodim will join the late-night show when Season 44 kicks off later this month.

Arts and entertainment

Late night television

Television comedies

Television programming

Nwodim is a graduate of University of Southern California and has made a name for herself at the Upright Citizen's Brigade in Los Angeles.

Nwodim has appeared in roles in several film and TV projects, including "Law & Order True Crime" and "2 Broke Girls."

Related: Get ready for more Alec Baldwin as Trump on 'SNL'

The comedy sketch series, created by Lorne Michaels, has also added four new writers to the mix: Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang.

Nwodim will make her debut on "SNL's" season premiere on September 29. Adam Driver is set to host with Kanye West as the musical guest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events