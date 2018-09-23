Man who threatened to shoot President Donald Trump captured in Ohio

A man who threatened to shoot President Donald Trump has been captured in Ohio, a law enforcement official told CNN Friday.

Shawn Richard Christy, 27, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, had been on the run since June after a federal warrant was taken out that accused him of posting threats on Facebook against Trump and Northampton County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney John Morganelli. A US Marshals Service news release said Christy was found in a wooded areas of Mifflin Township in northern Ohio.

According to officials, in June Christy posted online: "Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I'll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump."

Christy was arrested Friday fter a brief foot chase, the news release states. He was found with a knife and a .380-caliber handgun.

Christy was also wanted on Pennsylvania state warrants for "burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case," according to federal marshals, and he had threatened to use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."

Authorities believe Christy stole a pickup truck in Pennsylvania on September 16, the release said. He crashed the vehicle near Interstate 71 and Ohio Highway 13 interchange that night and continued walking.

After his capture, the release said, he was taken to a local hospital for examination. He will be held in custody in a local facility, pending his extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Nearly 100 law enforcement officers from different local agenices in northern Ohio had been searching for Christy since September 17.

"This case represents the true definition of teamwork and dedication to the pursuit of justice. And we want to expressly thank those in the community who have shown such tremendous support of our efforts to bring Mr. Christy in safely," said David B. Webb, U.S. Marshal for the District of Eastern Pennsylvania.