Dennis Kucinich Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio congressman.
Personal:
Birth date: October 8, 1946
Cleveland
Dennis Kucinich
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Midwestern United States
North America
Ohio
Political Figures - US
Politics
United States
US Congress
US federal government
US House of Representatives
Fast Facts
Continents and regions
Government organizations - US
The Americas
Elections and campaigns
Birth place: Cleveland, Ohio
Birth name: Dennis John Kucinich
Father: Frank Kucinich, a truck driver
Mother: Virginia (Norris) Kucinich
Marriages: Elizabeth (Harper) Kucinich (2005-present); Sandra Kucinich (1977-1986, divorced); Helen Kucinich (divorced)
Children: with Sandra Kucinich-Horn: Jackie
Education: Case Western Reserve University, B.A., 1973, and M.A., 1974
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts:
Is a vegan.
Against the war in Iraq and proposed creating a federal department of peace.
Consistently voted on the pro-life side while in Congress, but in 2002, he switched his position to pro-choice.
When Kucinich was mayor of Cleveland, the city defaulted on close to $15 million in loans.
Timeline:
1969-1975 - Serves on the Cleveland City Council.
1975-1977 - Clerk of the Cleveland Municipal Court.
1977-1979 - Mayor of Cleveland. At 31, he is the youngest person at that time ever elected mayor of a major US city.
1979 - Loses his re-election bid to a Republican candidate.
1983-1985 - Serves on the Cleveland City Council.
1994-1996 - Ohio State Senator.
1996 - Is elected as a US Representative from Ohio's 10th District.
February 2003 - Files paperwork with the FEC to form a presidential exploratory committee.
October 13, 2003 - Formally announces his candidacy for president.
July 22, 2004 - Endorses Senator John Kerry for president.
December 12, 2006 - Announces he is running for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.
2007 - Kucinich's autobiography, "The Courage to Survive," is published.
January 24, 2008 - Drops out of the presidential race.
November 2010 - Elected to his eighth term in the House of Representatives.
January 2011 - Settles his $150,000 lawsuit against the House of Representatives cafeteria for serving him an olive with a pit in it in 2008.
March 6, 2012 - Loses primary to fellow Democrat Marcy Kaptur. Redistricting causes Kaptur and Kucinich to have to face each other.
May 16, 2012 - Announces he will retire from Congress at the end of his term, after deciding against relocating to run for Congress in Washington state.
January 2013-January 2018 - Fox News contributor.
April 2013 - Kucinich joins the Advisory Board of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.
January 17, 2018 - Announces he is running for governor of Ohio.
May 8, 2018 - Loses the Democratic primary for Ohio's governor to Richard Cordray.