Clear

URGENT - Ford's lawyer asks for additional day to decide on Senate Judiciary Committee testimony

(CNN) -- The attorney for the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assau...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 12:20 AM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 12:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The attorney for the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault blasted the Senate Judiciary Committee for imposing a Friday night deadline to decide whether her client should testify before Congress. Debra Katz, who is representing Christine Blasey Ford, wrote in a letter to the committee that its "cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate." Calling the deadline arbitrary, Katz wrote in a letter that "our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision." The letter comes after the committee proposed holding a hearing next Wednesday where it would hear testimony from both Kavanaugh and Ford, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Kavanaugh has denied the sexual assault allegation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events