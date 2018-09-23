Carson on big picture of Kavanaugh allegation

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Friday tied the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a century-old plot by socialists.

"If you really understand the big picture of what's going on, then what's going on with Kavanaugh will make perfectly good sense to you," Carson said at the Values Voter Summit in Washington. "There have been people in this country for a very long time, going all the way back to the Fabians, people who've wanted to fundamentally change this country."

Carson's mention of "Fabians" likely refers to the Fabian Society, a British socialist group founded in 1884 that is now affiliated with the United Kingdom's Labour Party, according to the society's website. Although Carson tied the allegation against Kavanaugh to members of, or those sympathetic to, the Fabian Society -- who he said "don't like what America is and what it represents" -- the group does not have a chapter in the United States.

The last Fabian Society chapter in the United States was founded in Boston in 1895, according to CNBC, but is no longer active. On its website, the liberal group says members "champion and celebrate Fabianism, the belief that radical long-term goals are best advanced through empirical, practical, gradual reform."

Kavanaugh, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump in July, has seen his confirmation process disrupted by an allegation from a California professor that he sexually assaulted her while they were in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation, and negotiations are underway about having the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Carson's remarks about Ford echo Trump's assertion earlier Friday that his nominee was "under assault by radical left wing politicians who don't want to know the answers."