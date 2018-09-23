Clear

URGENT - Ford's lawyers say she accepts request to speak to Judiciary committee next week

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanau...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 8:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 8:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a past sexual assault, told Senate Judiciary Committee staff on Saturday that Ford "accepts" the request to speak to the panel next week about the alleged incident. "Dr. Ford accepts the Committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week," Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, attorneys representing Ford, wrote in a message to the committee. The message did not, however, agree to a specified date and time for Ford to speak to the committee and said that "many aspects" of an earlier proposal by the committee was "fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee's promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations." The lawyers asked in their message to "set up a time for later this afternoon to continue our negotiations."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events