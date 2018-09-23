URGENT - Ford's lawyers say she accepts request to speak to Judiciary committee next week

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a past sexual assault, told Senate Judiciary Committee staff on Saturday that Ford "accepts" the request to speak to the panel next week about the alleged incident. "Dr. Ford accepts the Committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week," Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, attorneys representing Ford, wrote in a message to the committee. The message did not, however, agree to a specified date and time for Ford to speak to the committee and said that "many aspects" of an earlier proposal by the committee was "fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee's promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations." The lawyers asked in their message to "set up a time for later this afternoon to continue our negotiations."