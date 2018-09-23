Start your Monday smart: Kavanaugh, Cosby, UN General Assembly, 'SNL'

We know you've been waiting. It's OK. Now you can get out your pumpkin spice. And if you're itching for a soundtrack, "Autumn in New York" is Billboard's top song of the season, able to "magically transport you to a crisp, romantic fall afternoon in Central Park." Hey, it's finally fall, y'all!!

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

Golf Golf events Government organizations - Intl Ryder Cup Sports and recreation Sports events United Nations Arts and entertainment Television comedies Television programming Belief, religion and spirituality Catholics and catholicism Christianity Misc people Papacy and the Pope Pope Francis Religious groups Society Donald Trump Political Figures - US Bill Cosby Celebrities Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Sex and gender issues Sex crimes Sexual assault Government and public administration Government bodies and offices US federal government White House Brett Kavanaugh Christine Blasey Ford Government organizations - US Politics US Congress US Senate

TODAY & ALL WEEK

• President Donald Trump is heading to New York, where the UN General Assembly meets through October 1. Throughout the week, he's expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Presidents of South Korea, Egypt and France and the Prime Ministers of Israel, Japan and the United Kingdom. Other highlights include:

-- Monday : Trump is due to make remarks about the global drug crisis.

-- Tuesday : He's expected to address the conference on the same day as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

-- Wednesday : The US President will chair a Security Council meeting set to focus on nukes in Iran, plus chemical weapons attacks in Syria and Britain.

TONIGHT

• Take a final spin around the globe with our late colleague, Anthony Bourdain. The last season of "Parts Unknown" begins in Kenya, then heads to Spain, Indonesia, West Texas and New York's Lower East Side. It premieres at 9 ET/PT on CNN.

MONDAY

• Bill Cosby is due in court to be sentenced on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The comedian once known as "America's Dad" was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The sentencing process will also determine whether Cosby, 81, will be designated a sexually violent predator. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, though legal experts said he's likely to spend much less time, if any, behind bars. Proceedings could extend into a second day.

• A 10% tariff goes into effect on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, including Fitbit fitness trackers, dishwashers and food seasonings. The rate is due to rise to 25% by year's end when roughly half the products China sells the United States will be affected by tariffs. China is set to strike back against the latest levies in a trade war that's worrying investors.

• From Vietnam protests to "Grace and Frankie," "Jane Fonda in Five Acts" presents the 80-year-old actress on her own terms. It premieres at 8 p.m. ET on HBO (like CNN, part of Warner Media).

• First day at a new job. You think he'll bring doughnuts? We'll get to see LeBron James officially for the first time with his new team when the Los Angeles Lakers host media day.

TUESDAY

• There are plans for Pope Francis to speak with reporters on his flight back to Rome after a four-day visit to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. It's almost impossible to imagine the clergy sex abuse scandal not coming up, with many Catholics clamoring for answers from Francis and his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Stick with CNN and our Vatican correspondent, Delia Gallagher, for developments.

WEDNESDAY

• It could be a big day in the push to hold accountable Catholic clergy credibly accused of sexual misconduct with children. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reportedly is due to hear arguments from current and former clergy whose names were blacked out from an explosive state grand jury report detailing sexual abuse by more than 300 priests over 70 years. They argue they have a constitutional right to appear before the grand jury and a judge before their names are released. What happens could affect how other states approach similar investigations.

THURSDAY

• Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford said the professor has committed to testifying in an open hearing about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A tense back-and-forth has marked negotiations between the Senate Judiciary Committee's GOP majority and Ford's counsel over the terms under which she would be willing to testify. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations and said he wants to testify before the committee.

FRIDAY

• Fresh off the UN meetings, Chile's President heads to the White House. Trump and Sebastián Piñera plan to chat about energy, cybersecurity and efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela. Trade also may come up, as Chile is a major player in the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Trump ditched.

• You thought a trade war was rough? Just wait until Jim Furyk and Team USA tee off against Thomas Bjorn and Team Europe in the three-day Ryder Cup. The biennial tournament begins at Le Golf National near Paris.

SATURDAY

• Here's to your heart! it's World Heart Day. Its focus is reducing cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, which claims 17.5 million lives each year.

To reduce your risk, you can cut down on sugary drinks, eat more fruits and veggies, not smoke and do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity five times each week.

• The 44th season of "Saturday Night Live" premieres on NBC, with Adam Driver hosting and Kanye West performing.