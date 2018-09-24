Clear

Tough talk expected from Trump at UN meeting

CNN's Nic Robertson discusses what to expect from President Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 8:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump, arriving at the United Nations on Monday morning, said he and Kim Jong Un will meet for a second time "quite soon."

"It looks like we'll have a second summit quite soon. As you know, Kim Jong Un wrote a letter -- a beautiful letter -- and asked me for a second meeting and we will be doing that. (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo will work that out in the immediate future," Trump said, claiming there has been "tremendous progress on North Korea."

Diplomacy between the US and North Korea has continued in fits and starts since Trump met with Kim in Singapore in June, with Trump most recently canceling Pompeo's planned trip to Pyongyang last month, believing the visit would not be fruitful.

But throughout the process, Trump has continued to express a rosy optimism about the fate of the US-North Korea diplomatic effort and repeatedly expressed confidence in the strength of his personal relationship with Kim.

Nonetheless, US officials have worried that a second summit between Trump and Kim is premature and would hand North Korea too much in return for little concrete and verifiable progress toward denuclearization.

Arriving at the UN headquarters on Monday morning, Trump also touted how much the world has changed since he threatened during his UN speech a year ago to "totally destroy" North Korea if it threatened the US or its allies.

"This is a different world. That was a very dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time," Trump said.

Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
