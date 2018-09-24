Clear

North West makes her runway debut

North West has continued her foray into fashion.The 5-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardash...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 2:16 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 2:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

North West has continued her foray into fashion.

The 5-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West walked her first fashion show over the weekend.

Celebrities

Kanye West

North West

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Fashion design

Fashion shows

Kim Kardashian

Toys and games

Her famous mom was on hand to witness North rock the runway Saturday for the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Palisades Park, California.

The toy company is a favorite of the youngster, according to Kardashian West.

"North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved," the reality star/entrepreneur said in a statement. "She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll."

North dressed as the doll Thrilla and was joined by Sara Foster's daughter Valentina as POP Heart, actress Busy Philipps' daughter Birdie as Fanime, and Instagram sensations Mila and Emma as the brand new "secret agent" characters.

Kardashian West retweeted a video of her daughter walking the runway.

"My baby she was The LOL Doll THRILLA," the proud mother tweeted, along with the video.

North was featured in July in her first fashion campaign for Fendi along, with her mother and her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events