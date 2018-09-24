Clear

Nigeria launches search and rescue mission with Interpol for kidnapped crew

Nigeria's Navy said Monday it was working with Interpol to trace and rescue 12 crew members abducted from a ...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 6:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 6:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nigeria's Navy said Monday it was working with Interpol to trace and rescue 12 crew members abducted from a Swiss cargo ship sailing on the country's waters.

Navy spokesman Ayo Olugbode said several agencies are working on a joint search operation to locate the crew kidnapped Saturday.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Armed forces

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kidnappings and abductions

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Military

Nigeria

Rescue operations

Transportation and warehousing

Western Africa

Government organizations - Intl

Interpol

Law enforcement

They were aboard the Swiss-owned MV Glarus carrying wheat while sailing from Lagos to Port Harcourt in southern Nigeria.

The crew members are nationals of Philippines, Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia, and Bosnia, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency said in a statement released to Reuters news agency.

The pirates reportedly struck about 45 nautical miles south-southwest of Bonny Island.

Preliminary investigations into Saturday's incident show the crew members had been taken to land, Olugbode said.

"We are working with many agencies including with Interpol on search and rescue operations on this case," Olugbode said.

The spokesman said he had no information on any ransom demands.

"We are speaking with the remaining crew members to know what measures were taken during the attack. For instance, the captain and the ship's crew are to go into the citadel of the ship when they are being attacked. We want to know if all these steps were taken during the incident," Olugbode told CNN.

Although maritime piracy and armed robbery incidents dropped to a 22-year-low last year, danger still persists to vessels plying routes in the Gulf of Guinea, especially off Nigeria, the International Maritime Bureau (IMO) said in a recent report.

According to the non-profit devoted to fighting crime at sea, 10 incidents of kidnapping involving 65 crew members were reported in or around Nigerian waters in 2017.

In February, 22 Indian nationals were taken hostage on an oil vessel off the coast of West Africa.

They were released around a week later by the pirates who also hijacked the vessel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events