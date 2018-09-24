Clear

URGENT - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to meet Trump Thursday

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will meet with Rod Rosenstein Thursday after the deputy attorney general ...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will meet with Rod Rosenstein Thursday after the deputy attorney general went to the White House Monday expecting to be fired. Rosenstein met with chief of staff John Kelly and spoke with Trump, who is in New York. "At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Because the President is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, DC."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events