Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosen...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 8:59 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 8:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet with President Trump on Thursday. Rosenstein had a tumultuous morning in Washington when it was unclear if he still had his job.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Misconduct

Police misconduct

Policing and police forces

Society

-- Kavanaugh calls the allegations against him a "grotesque and obvious character assassination" as a new accuser comes forward. He is making it clear he won't abandon his nomination.

-- Comedian Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing began today. Cosby, 81, faces a maximum of 10 years after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction.

-- Amber Guyger, the police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a man inside his Dallas apartment, has been fired from the department.

-- A 74-year-old man was discovered alive five days after his senior living apartment complex in Washington, DC, caught fire -- but nobody knew he was missing.

-- A major New Zealand supermarket chain is removing Australian strawberries from shelves across the country after needles were found in a container of strawberries.

-- Weight Watchers wants to let you know that it's not just a diet company -- so much so that it's changing its name.

-- A rare discovery was made in northern Virginia this month when a two-headed baby copperhead slithered into a resident's yard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events