Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet with President Trump on Thursday. Rosenstein had a tumultuous morning in Washington when it was unclear if he still had his job.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections Law enforcement Misconduct Police misconduct Policing and police forces Society

-- Kavanaugh calls the allegations against him a "grotesque and obvious character assassination" as a new accuser comes forward. He is making it clear he won't abandon his nomination.

-- Comedian Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing began today. Cosby, 81, faces a maximum of 10 years after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction.

-- Amber Guyger, the police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a man inside his Dallas apartment, has been fired from the department.

-- A 74-year-old man was discovered alive five days after his senior living apartment complex in Washington, DC, caught fire -- but nobody knew he was missing.

-- A major New Zealand supermarket chain is removing Australian strawberries from shelves across the country after needles were found in a container of strawberries.

-- Weight Watchers wants to let you know that it's not just a diet company -- so much so that it's changing its name.

-- A rare discovery was made in northern Virginia this month when a two-headed baby copperhead slithered into a resident's yard.