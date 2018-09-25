Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven loses confidence vote

Sweden's center-left prime minister was toppled after losing a confidence vote in parliament Tuesday, forcing the country into a period of further political turmoil.

The center-right opposition parties voted with the far-right Sweden Democrats to depose Stefan Löfven, two weeks after a tumultuous general election that delivered a hung parliament.

Continents and regions Europe Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Heads of government Legislative bodies Northern Europe Politics Prime ministers Sweden

The newly elected speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlén of the Moderates, will now consult with parliamentary parties over a new prime minister. Those discussions are likely to be tortuous, as the Democrats have pledged not to enter a formal coalition with the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats.

The speaker's eventual choice for prime minister must be put to a vote. If no more than half of the politicians -- at least 175 members -- vote against the speaker's nominee, the appointment would go through, CNN's Swedish affiliate Expressen reports.

Norlén has four attempts at proposing a new prime minister. If he fails to get enough support in parliament and the deadlock continues, Sweden would need to hold a new election within three months.

Löfven, who has served as prime minister since 2014, will lead a transitional government until further notice, the speaker's office said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference after the vote, Löfven told reporters: "I'm still Sweden's prime minister. I am prime minister in a transitional government."

When asked if he thought he could be named as the next prime minister, he said "I see good opportunities for that, yes. ... I am at the disposal of the speaker. I want to continue serving our country."

Löfven's party, the Social Democrats, came first in the September 9 election but won just 28.4% of the votes, its worst showing in more than a century. Its center-left coalition won 40.7% of the vote, just a hair's breadth ahead of the opposition center-right bloc, which gained 40.3%. Meanwhile, the Sweden Democrats made significant gains with 17.6% of the vote, upending the political landscape.

Amid the political stalemate, Löfven told Swedes he would stay in office. That had the effect of forcing the center-right parties to vote with the Sweden Democrats if they wanted to remove him.