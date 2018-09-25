Clear

US diplomat found dead in Madagascar

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a US diplomat was found dead Friday in Madaga...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a US diplomat was found dead Friday in Madagascar, the US State Department said.

The unnamed diplomat was found at home in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Africa

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Eastern Africa

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Madagascar

North America

Society

State departments and diplomatic services

The Americas

United States

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and to the US Embassy Antananarivo community," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

US investigators are working with Malagasy authorities to investigate the death, the statement said.

Madagascar, a Texas-sized island nation off the southeast coast of Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. Though the nation has abundant natural resources, it has struggled with political corruption, high poverty and pestilence, including a recent outbreak of a rare pneumonic plague that left more than 200 people dead and more than 1,700 infected, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events