Happy 50th birthday, Will Smith!

Now here's a little story all about how the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" hit a milestone birthday September 25.

Believe it or not, actor Will Smith will reach the big 5-0 on Tuesday.

Smith is planning to jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon starting at 2:45 p.m. PT (5:45 p.m. ET) Tuesday and you can watch it on his YouTube channel.

Smith is not the only one with a big birthday.

The year 2018 is filled with celebs who are marking the half century mark (It sounds really old when you say it that way doesn't it?).

