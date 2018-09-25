Clear

URGENT - Cosby Classified as 'Sexually Violent Predator'

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby will be classified as a "sexually violent predator," according to a Tuesday ruling by...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 4:39 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 4:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby will be classified as a "sexually violent predator," according to a Tuesday ruling by Judge Steven O'Neill. That status requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling and notification of the community that a "sexually violent predator" lives in the area. Cosby awaits sentencing Tuesday in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, courtroom.

A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.
