Dunkin' Donuts is officially dropping 'Donuts'

Just call it Dunkin'.

Starting in January, Dunkin' Donuts will drop the "Donuts" from ads, packages and signage at new and remodeled stores, as well as its social media accounts.

The makeover is part of Dunkin' Brand's efforts to relabel itself as a "beverage-led" company that focuses on coffees, teas, speedy service and to-go food including -— but not limited to — doughnuts.

Dunkin' says that beverages, especially coffee, make up 60% of the company's US sales.

"Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin' experience for our customer," said Dunkin' Brands CEO David Hoffmann in a statement Tuesday.

The company said last year that it was considering the change. It tested out a store in Pasadena, California, that used the shorter name.

The company later unveiled another store in Massachusetts that adopted the "Dunkin'" moniker as well. That store also included digital kiosks, an expanded Grab & Go section and a drive-thru that let customers cut the line if they ordered ahead on the app.

Dunkin' also has plans to get bigger. Executives reiterated on a conference call Tuesday that the company plans to open 1,000 new US stores by the end of 2020.